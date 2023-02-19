Audrey G. O'Shea, age 86, of Strasburg, passed peacefully into her final rest on January 23, 2023. She was surrounded by family. Audrey was born August 1, 1936 in Queens, New York. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Louise Gunser. On February 7, 1955 she married Daniel J. O'Shea to whom she remained married for 62 years before his passing in 2017.
Audrey is survived by her five children: Thomas O'Shea and his wife, Kristen, of York; Sharon Horst and her husband, Michael, of Jacksonville, Florida; Joy O'Shea of Lancaster; Laurie Hardy and her husband, Dale, of Lancaster; and William O'Shea and his wife, Teala, of Leola. Audrey is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Roy Gunser.
In the 1970's Audrey was employed as a secretary at the Slaymaker Lock Company. In the 1980's she began working at the front office of Pequea Valley High School where she remained until her retirement in 1998. After her retirement she enjoyed making crafts.
Audrey was the matriarch of a large family. She loved hosting large family gatherings and as her health declined, she loved attending large family gatherings hosted by her children.
Audrey was a 50-year member of St. Michael's Lutheran Church in Strasburg. There will be a celebration of life and resurrection service at St. Michael's on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. The service will be officiated by her grandson, Pastor L. Michael Horst of Columbus, Ohio.
Audrey spent the last six months of her life at Providence Place, Lancaster. She loved everyone there and the care that she received. Grane Hospice was also involved at end-of-life. The family thanks both for excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Lutheran Church at 40 East Main Street, Strasburg, PA 17579.
