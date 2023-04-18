Audrey G. Martin, 61, of New Holland, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Carl I. Martin and Ruth Ann (Kreider) Martin Hurst.
Audrey resided at Welsh Mountain Home and enjoyed doing crafts and playing Bingo there.
Surviving are two sisters: Debra married to Kevin Mannix, Franklin, TN and Jean married to Kenneth Hartman, Denver.
A private graveside service will be held at Bridgeville Cemetery. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »