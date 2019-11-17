Audrey Fern Lentz

Audrey Fern (Gonsalves) Lentz, 82, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born in Maui, Hawaii, she was the daughter of the late Lucy (Pang) and Anthony Gonsalves.
Audrey enjoyed traveling and her daily walks. She was a gifted cook and talented seamstress. She loved to hula dance and read in her spare time. Most of all, Audrey cherished spending time with her family.
Audrey is survived by her children: Natalie Scicchitano, wife of Sam of Lititz and Sophia Hinkle, wife of George of Lancaster; grandchildren: George, Laura, Austin, Brandon and Sammy and great-grandchildren: Melody, Reagan, Avery and Caden; her sisters: Maybelle Duncan and Karen Moore of Oahu, Hawaii.
Burial will be private at Memory Gardens in Ephrata, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Spang Crest Manor, 945 Duke Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.