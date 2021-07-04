Audrey F. Boyles

Audrey F. Boyles, 83, of Lancaster, died on January 14, 2021, at Landis Homes, Lititz, surrounded by her family. Born in Denver, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine (Lorenz) Sensenig.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Groff Boyles. They had celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his death in 2012.

Audrey is survived by three children: Annette Stork (David), Mountville, Amy Rushing (Donald), Columbia, MD, and James M. Boyles, Ashland, MA; five grandchildren, Hannah and Zoey Stork, Holden and Anderson Rushing, and Ryan Boyles; and former daughter-in-law, Princess Boyles.

She also had three siblings: C. Michael Sensenig (Sandra), Port Austin, MI, Patrick Sensenig (Joan), Newmanstown, and the late Cynthia Sensenig.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 12noon at Otterbein UMC, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be from 11:30am-12noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein UMC.

