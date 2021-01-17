Audrey F. Boyles

Audrey Faye (Sensenig) Boyles, 83, formerly of Lancaster, died on January 14, 2021, at Landis Homes, Lititz, surrounded by her family. Born April 24, 1937, in Denver, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Geraldine (Lorenz) Sensenig.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Groff Boyles. They had celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to his death in 2012.
Audrey is survived by three children: Annette Stork (David), Mountville, Amy Rushing (Donald), Columbia, MD, and James M. Boyles, Ashland, MA; five grandchildren, Hannah and Zoey Stork, Holden and Anderson Rushing, and Ryan Boyles; and former daughter-in-law, Princess Boyles. She is also survived by three siblings: C. Michael Sensenig (Sandra), Port Austin, MI, Patrick Sensenig (Joan), Newmanstown, and Cynthia Sensenig, Lancaster.
Audrey graduated from Denver High School in 1955 and Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1958. She was a registered nurse for her entire career, starting at Lancaster General Hospital's emergency room. She then went on to work at the office of Drs. Weber and Kemrer, Alumax Inc., before retiring from Millersville University's Witmer Infirmary.
Audrey was an active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Highlights of her church service include being the Children's Church Director, decades as a Sunday School teacher, and volunteering with United Methodist Women.
Audrey's greatest gift to her children was showing them true unconditional love. For that, they will be forever grateful.
A family viewing and service will be private at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery Annex, Denver, PA. A Memorial Service will be held this summer at Otterbein United Methodist Church.
If desired, memorial contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543 or Otterbein UMC, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
