Audrey Elizabeth Saydah

Audrey Saydah, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Friday, November 19, 2021 at Landis Homes surrounded by her family. Born in Teaneck, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Anton and Helen Schuermann. She was married to her beloved husband, Harold Saydah Jr., with whom she shared 67 wonderful years.
She and her husband met when she was a floral designer and he was a fighter pilot. Prior to their engagement, he would fly his jet from the Niagara Falls Air Force Base over the town of Englewood, New Jersey where she worked in the local flower shop. The Bergen Record, a local newspaper reported, “We can’t tell you who, but the pilot of the jet plane that has been buzzing Englewood for the past month is the boyfriend of a lovely florist. He makes the flight in 17 minutes flat -- a far cry from the horse and buggy days!”
Audrey loved her family, animals, flowers, and dancing. She was the first to welcome strangers to her home, where there was always room for an extra seat at the table and time for conversation. Where there was music, Audrey was dancing. Stray animals could always find food, shelter, and love when they found Audrey. She was especially fond of her tiny dog, Timmy. She was a member of the Son Light Bible Church of Lancaster where she loved singing in the choir with friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Burkhart married to Larry Burkhart, Vickie Hallock married to Patrick Hallock, and Harold Saydah III married to Diane Saydah; seven grandchildren, Alyssa Burkhart, Elizabeth Burkhart, Patrick Hallock II, Jenna Roda, Harold Saydah IV, Kas Saydah, and James Saydah Jr.; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three brothers: Anton Schuermann, Robert Schuermann, and Gary Schuermann. Preceding her death are a son, James Saydah and brother, Edward Schuermann.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Celebration of Audrey’s Life on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The family will receive visitors from 10 AM to 11 AM. A service celebrating Audrey’s life will follow.
The family would like to thank Landis Homes / Ephrata House for taking loving care of Audrey in her last days. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane League of Lancaster, PA, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
