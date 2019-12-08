Audrey E. Hannum, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Moravian Manor. She was the loving wife of M. Eugene Hannum for 70 years. When learning of Audrey's passing, a dear friend said that Lancaster has lost one of its classiest ladies.
Born on August 22, 1926 in Youngstown, OH, Audrey was the daughter of the late Peter Enoch and Jennie Olivia (Swanson) Esping. As a first-generation family member to be born in the U.S., she was very proud of her Swedish heritage. Audrey graduated from Youngstown South High School and Wittenberg University where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority, the Shifters Secret Society, and was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1948.
After marrying Gene and living in Philadelphia, Columbus, Detroit, and New Orleans, they settled in Lancaster in 1965.
Audrey was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church where she was a longtime choir member and served two terms as an Elder and Chairman of Music and Worship.
Active in the community, Audrey served on the Boards of Lancaster Day Care Center and Friends of the Library, was Co- Chairman of the Library Book Sale, and volunteered with many other organizations. A member of Lancaster Country Club, she chaired the 18 Hole Women's Golf Association and was a winner of the President's Cup.
Audrey's greatest joy in life was time with her children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. She also enjoyed lunch with the girls, reading, playing bridge, tennis, and golf with dear friends, and especially loved long walks on Pensacola Beach with her husband.
Surviving besides her husband are three children: Mark (Susan) Hannum of Gulf Breeze, FL, Jane (Gregory) Johnson of Cordillera, CO, and W. Judson (Pam) Hannum of Lake Villa, IL. Also surviving are 8 grandchildren: Jill Hannum (Crayton) Brogdon, Max (Stephanie) Hannum, Benjamin (Megan) Johnson, Christopher Johnson, Morgan Hannum, Sara Jane Hannum, Shannon Rigali, Josh (Michelle) Rigali, and five great-granddaughters.
Audrey was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Helen Peterson, Margaret Welty, Thelma Pritchett, and Mabel Lloyd.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Moravian Manor staff at Herrnhut South where Audrey received the utmost loving care.
A memorial service in celebration of Audrey's life will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Roger Rabey and Rev. Robert Hannum officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Private burial will be held in the Memorial Gardens at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lancaster Day Care Center, now known as the Lancaster Early Education Center, 150 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the Highland Fund at Highland Presbyterian Church, or to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
