Audrey E. Boyd Mowrer Lively, 89, a proud and lifelong Columbia resident, passed away on March 15, 2023. Born to the late James and Elsie Heiland Boyd she was the wife of the late John Charles Mowrer, Jr. who died in 1968 and the late Gordon "Nook" Lively, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2011.
Audrey graduated from Columbia High School in 1951. A devoted wife and mother, she retired in 2000 from Penn Cast, Inc. and in her post-retirement years was employed as a cashier at Hinkle's in Columbia. She was dedicated member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia, the Altar Rosary Society, Knights of Columbus Council 2294 Ladies Auxiliary, the Park City Twalkers and volunteered at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.
Audrey lived the final 17 months of her life at Willow View Home where she received excellent care from the staff and enjoyed the company of the other residents; the immediate family would like to express their gratitude to Esther who was her angel on earth at Willow View.
She is survived by her children, Catherine Shiley (Richard); J. Charles Mowrer III (Brenda); Theresa Gilmore (Tod); Jennifer Hollinger; Glenn Mowrer (Renee Leonard); Thomas Mowrer (Jane); Stan Mowrer (Terri); Marge Mowrer; stepsons, Gordon Lively, Jr. (Carol); Mark Lively; 25 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and numerous step grandchildren and great step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Patricia Watkins, David Mowrer, Mary Francis Flanagan; stepson John Lively; granddaughters, Allison Chandler, Nicole Watkins and brothers James, Glenn and Bernard Boyd.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 with the Rev. Daniel C. Mitzal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic School, 404 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512.
