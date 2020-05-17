Audrey Claire Hammersand passed away on May 4, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Audrey was born on September 1, 1929 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Rosa and Justus Drybred. Audrey married Fred Hammersand on March 21, 1953 and shortly thereafter moved to East Petersburg where they resided until 2018. They moved to Orlando in 2019 to be closer to their sons and grandchildren. Fred & Audrey were members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Audrey is survived by her husband Fred and her two sons, Stephen (April) of Orlando and Eric (Cindy) of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Leslie, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Scott, as well as five great-grandchildren. Audrey is also survived by her sister Doris Harper of Willow Valley.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »