Audrey Case Hallgren, age 84, passed peacefully at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy surrounded by family on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
She fully embraced life, and married her high school sweetheart, John, with whom she lived and raised a family until he passed away in 2020. Audrey devoted herself to family, was active in the community, participated in local committees and pursued a multitude of interests with singular joy and passion. Her laughter, faith, and love of family and friends reflected an appetite for life that was unmistakable within her. She connected with people through conversation and delighted in almost everything creative - cooking, crafts, gardening, interior design and trying new things. And she loved hats.
A native of Connecticut and resident since 1974 of Manheim Township and later Eagles Mere and Moravian Manor in Lititz, Audrey identified with the traditions and heritage of New England and Lancaster County. In 2019, she co-authored a cookbook, Family Favorite Recipes: "Passed Down Through the Generations" as a fundraiser for the Donegal Chapter of the DAR, of which she was a member.
She was a proud alumna of UCONN where she received her bachelor's degree in 1959. The community and service orientation of Greek life suited Audrey's passions, leading her to join the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and to pursue an active lifelong commitment of service and later, to the advancement of women as a member of P.E.O. As a cancer survivor, Audrey was also a mentor and friend to others battling cancer. She was a former member of the Hamilton Club, and belonged to the Eagles Mere CC, the Lancaster Garden Club, among other clubs and organizations and was a member of the congregation of Highland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Craig (Jane) and their children, Elizabeth (Ben), Kathleen (Sarah) and their son, Julius, Patrick, and Kellie (predeceased), daughter Susan, her brother, Allen Case and his son, Allen, Jr., her sister-in-law, Kerry Hallgren Rodriguez and her children, Miguel and Julia.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the caregivers who provided Audrey with support, comfort, and kindness, especially Pastor Ann Osborne and Hospice.
A family service will be held followed by a "celebration of life" to be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Highland Presbyterian Church, Hospice & Community Care, and Moravian Manor Communities.
