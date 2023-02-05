Audrey Beck, 93, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She shared 53 years of marriage with her husband Galen W. Beck before his death in 2005.
Born in Lancaster, Audrey was the daughter of the late Chester L. and Florence (Bastendorf) Bentley. She graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1947.
Audrey worked for Hamilton Watch shortly after her and Galen's marriage and she then stayed at home as a wonderful homemaker for her family. She last worked as a teacher's aide at St. Anthony's Parochial School for 20 years.
She was a parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and, as a parent at the school, Audrey served on the PTA committee. She enjoyed cooking and baking, crocheting, completing jigsaw and word search puzzles, spending time with her family, including trips to Rehoboth Beach and her favorite, spoiling her grandkids.
Audrey is survived by her son, Michael W. Beck, Lancaster, daughters, Pamela L. Beck, Lancaster, and Cathy J. Bachman and husband Edward, New Providence; two grandchildren, Derek Bachman and wife Danae, Lancaster, and Kaitlyn Bachman, New Providence; a great-granddaughter, Maisie Bachman; and her sister, Florence King.
In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her grandson Scott Bachman, brother Chester L. Bentley II, and her sister June Studer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11 AM, Friday, February 10, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, with The Rev. Matthew C. Morrelli as Celebrant. Friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM at the church. Private interment will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501. E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »