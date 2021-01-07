Audrey B. Bechtold

Audrey B. Beilstein Bechtold, age 90, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 surrounded by her family, in her own home, in Leola, PA. Born in Pittsburgh, she later moved to New Holland where she raised her family, and worked in the cafeteria of Caernarvon Elementary for over 30 years.
She is survived by her son, Douglas Bechtold; grandsons, Ryan Bechtold and Cory Bechtold; sister, Ruth Lache; and nieces, Ruth Ann, Pam and Lisa. Audrey is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Bechtold; and son, Herbert Bechtold.
An avid traveler and a dancer of the "The Jitterbug," Audrey also enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family. She was a member of The Red Hat Society, Eastern Star and The American Legion of New Holland.
Audrey enjoyed a full, healthy life and saw the world, but one of her favorite, simple joys was sitting down and having a shot of whiskey and a beer with her son and grandsons.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, PA with viewing from 10-11 a.m. Furman's – Leola
