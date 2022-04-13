Audrey A. Harnish, 89, passed away on April 11, 2022 in Oxford, N.C. She was born in Lancaster to the late Cletus and Charlotte (Bomberger) Clark. After completing high school, she went on to marry Walter J. Harnish.
Audrey was faithful and had a strong love and devotion for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. One of her passions in life was conversing with people which she loved doing at the Willow Valley Bake Shop where she worked. She loved being outdoors, especially on the water where she could fish and be on a boat. She also loved animals, dogs in particular. Audrey's biggest passion was the love she had for her family, especially her granddaughters.
Audrey is survived by one son, Jeffrey W. Harnish (Sandra) of Willow Street and one daughter, Sandra L. Ross (Joseph) of Henderson, N.C.; two granddaughters Rebecca A. Ross and Rachel M. Ross both of Creedmoor, N.C.; one sister, Doris Schreiner of Lancaster as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband, Walter, Audrey is preceded in death by one brother, Charles Clark and one sister, Ruth Roschel.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 PM-2:30 PM on April 15, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA. 17551 with a service to follow at 2:30 PM. Interment will be held at Byerland Mennonite Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made on: SnyderFuneralHome.com
