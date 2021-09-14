Audrey A. Goshkey, 84, of Lititz, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Ayleen Moore Homsher. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Goshkey who passed away in 2013. Audrey retired from Burle Industries, Lancaster. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster.
Surviving are two sons: Thomas husband of Christine Gerhart of Lancaster, Timothy husband of Kelly Gerhart of Lititz, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a sister. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Audrey's memory to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com