Audrey A. Bollinger, 82, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehab. She was the loving wife of the late Melvin D. Bollinger and daughter of the late Frank and Susan Houck Bender.
Audrey was born in Rothsville, PA and worked as a Nurse's Aide at Lancaster General Hospital and most recently as a server at the Lincoln House in Ephrata, PA. She formerly attended Harvest Fellowship in Stevens, PA and Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Rothsville, PA.
Audrey loved cardinals and dolphins and enjoyed watching baseball and golf. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by a son, James G. Bollinger, husband of Kathryn, a daughter, Becky Sue, wife of Mark Dixon, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother, Dennis Bender, husband of Doris, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Audrey was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey S. Bender and siblings, Glenn, Gary, Jeanette, and Donald.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the family to help defray funeral expenses.