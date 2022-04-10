Audra Sue Conley Shuler, born in Weston, West Virginia, of Laurence & Mary Conley, passed away on April 4, 2022, at the age of 85 (or maybe 86, more on that later) in Herndon Virginia. She survived her husband, Henry Powell "Buck" Shuler and is survived by their daughter Laura Paige Moses, son-in-law Kevin Moses, and grandsons Gareth Lange and Carson Moses. She is also survived by her brother L.Fred Conley, sister-in-law Ann F. Conley and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Sue was a graduate of Towson University and spent decades teaching elementary school in Harford County, Maryland, before her retirement.
Sue was an educator, beloved Housewife, Mom, Aunt, friend and, upon retirement, a Volunteer Charity worker. She was an involved and tireless Congregant/Elder at Union Presbyterian Church and later an active and involved Congregant at Oxford Presbyterian Church. She was strong in her faith and would always invoke God when any good news was shared, "Isn't God Wonderful."
Her one vice was chocolate, and her one vanity was her age, which she would go to great lengths to avoid divulging. But above all she was a kind and caring woman who always wanted to make sure that no one, even the nurses attending her as she lay dying, should be put out' on her account. She will be greatly missed by her family and good friends.
Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is sure that, if you are inclined to make a donation, Sue would want it to be to Oxford Presbyterian Church or your favorite charity.