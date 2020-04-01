Ath Keo, 71, of Gordonville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Cambodia, she was the daughter of the late Phon Keo and Chea Keo. She was the wife of the late Kam Uch who died in December of 1996. She was a homemaker and a member of Silver Spring Buddhist Temple in Maryland, and Khmer Community, Lancaster.
Ath is survived by: children, Michael Uch, Samaun Uch wife of Keason Neou both of Gordonville, Soty Uch husband of Stephanie Breniser Uch of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Chanlakena and Channary Neou of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a son, Sopheap Uch.
The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pequea Amish-Mennonite Cemetery. FurmanFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »