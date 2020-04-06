Atanasio "Tom" Solanto, 85, peacefully entered into the warmth of God's presence on April 3, 2020, at his home in Lititz, Pennsylvania with his family at his side, after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia.
Tom was born on August 11, 1934 in the Bronx, New York to Gregory and Laura Solanto. He had one sister Margaret (Amato) who preceded him in death, and a brother, Joseph, of Florida.
Tom served in the US Navy aboard the USS Mazama 8-9 and the USS Maury AGS -16. He was honorably discharged in August 1957.
For 41 years, Tom worked at the Bronx Zoo in New York as a senior zookeeper, where in 1958 he met the love of his life and wife of 60 years, Gloria, and together they had four children, Thomas, Susan, Margaret, and John.
Totally devoted to his family, Tom was a loving husband and father, and he was affectionately known as Pop to his seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Tom especially enjoyed flounder fishing in Long Island's waters where many memories were made with a fishing pole and a 5-horsepower outboard motor. He was a family man, and he prioritized time spent with his family, taking trips to the zoo and beach, sledding, playing stickball and paddleball, long days at the park, and camping. He loved his family intensely and will be most remembered for his abiding love for his devoted wife and children, their spouses, Jean, Steve, and LaVeta, his grandchildren, Leighton, Nicolle, Sarah, Jesse, Steven, Matthew Jacob, Lilyanna, their spouses, Isaac and Ginger, and his friends.
John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." Tom loved the Lord and most certainly is rejoicing in the presence of God, along with those who have gone before him. He left a legacy of faithful devotion, expressed by the way he loved God, his wife, his family, and others.
No one can ever replace the void left by Tom's presence. He will be missed more than words can ever express.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
