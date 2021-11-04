Aster Demissie Bogale, 56, of 213 Perthshire Drive, Lancaster, PA died Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Addisababa, Ethiopia she was the daughter of Demise and Wolde Bogale.
She was employed as a caregiver for Keystone DSG. Aster was a member of the Ethiopian Evangelical Church in Landisville.
Surviving is her husband, Jundi; daughter, Divora Bekele of Lancaster; brothers, Woubishet Tolossc of Lititz; Efrem Araya, Wondu Habtie, Alemayehu Demissie, and Yared Habtie all of Ethiopia.
Services for Aster will be held from the Ethiopian Evangelical Church, 175 Church Street, Landisville, PA on Saturday, November 6, 2021 starting at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Demeke Getahun, officiating. Interment will follow in Landisville Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 247 Main Street, Landisville, PA 17538, Columbia/Landisville.
