Asiah Alexander Rivera

Asiah Alexander Rivera, infant son of Ashely Rivera and Jose Gonzales, died Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Women’s and Babies Hospital, Lancaster.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two brothers, Jose and Josiel Gonzales; three sisters, Jahlia Montanez, Jalaysha and Jaelynn Gonzales; maternal grandmother, Luz Torres; and paternal grandmother, Nilsa Colon.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a public viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 216 S. Broad St., Lititz, on Monday November 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM with prayers to begin at 2:45 pm. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:www.BuchFuneral.com

Service information

Nov 1
Visitation and Viewing
Monday, November 1, 2021
2:00PM-2:45PM
Buch Funeral Home - Lititz
216 South Broad Street
Lititz , PA 17543
Nov 1
Christian Prayer Service
Monday, November 1, 2021
2:45PM
Buch Funeral Home - Lititz
216 South Broad Street
Lititz , PA 17543
