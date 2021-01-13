Ashley M. Lutz, 28, of Columbia lost her battle with addiction on December 30, 2020. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Lynette Reisinger and Donald Lutz, Jr.
Ashley had a bubbly personality and a beautiful smile. She was always very social and had many friends. For the last 4 years she worked at YORGOS in Lancaster where she started as a server and worked her way up to bartending. She enjoyed her work and talking to everyone. In her free time, she was fond of drawing.
She will be sorely missed by her parents, son: Hunter Barton, brother: Jeremy Lutz, aunts and uncles: Pamela Enoch (Charles), Paulette Kraybill (John), Colette Harnly, Richard Harnly (Donna), cousins: Josh & Jay Enoch, Kyle Kraybill and Brian Harnly and her great-aunt, Rose Gessner.
A Celebration of Ashley's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, help someone overcome addiction by donating to The Mighty Mehal Foundation, 480 New Holland Avenue, Suite 7312, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com