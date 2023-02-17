Ashley L. Bukeavich, 29, of Lancaster, passed away on February 12, 2023. Born April 28, 1993 in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Donna (Nealon) Bogari, wife of Kevin of Perryville, MD, and Gary Bukeavich of Mt. Joy as well as best friend and sister of Justin Bukeavich of Lancaster.
She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 2011 and attended Stevenson University in Maryland, where she graduated cum laude in 2014 with her bachelor's degree in business communications.
She had an eye for fashion and the innate ability to transform any room with her remodeling and interior decorating expertise. Ashley had a deep love for animals which she shared with her mom. Her beloved companion and golden retriever, Maisey, and rescued cats, Mick, Lou Lou Bun Bun, Cheesey, and Chunk, were her fur babies and inspired her to rescue more by volunteering with local animal shelters.
Ashley recently started two businesses; chnk, as a designer and creator of pet accessories and fashion brand, Poplar Points designer nails. Ashley enjoyed basketball, fishing and most recently, boxing. She was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Her vibrant smile and charismatic personality will be missed by all who knew her. Her spirit will live on in her parents, brother and grandparents, Carolyn Yatko of Ashley, PA, James and Ann Marie Nealon of Wilkes-Barre, PA, and Robert Bogari of Magnolia, DE as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in passing by grandparents, Jerome Bukeavich and Julia Bogari.
A Celebration of Ashley's life will be held in the future (www.ashleybukeavich.com). Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ashley's name to Centerville Pet Rescue, 237 Centerville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Chesapeake Feline Association, chesapeakefelineassociation.org
