Ashleigh Marie Fitzkee, 35, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born in Ephrata on August 26, 1987, the daughter of Drew Fitzkee and Cynthia (Lawson) Weaver.
Ashleigh was a 2005 graduate of Ephrata High School. She loved the beach and surrounding herself with her beloved friends.
In addition to her parents, she will be lovingly missed by son, Julian and daughter, Chyanna; 2 brothers, Christopher and Chad Fitzkee; step-mother, Tamela Fitzkee; step-father, Larry Weaver; maternal grandparents, Douglas and Mary Lawson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
