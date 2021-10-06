Ashlee’ J. Harrison, 27, of Willow Street, passed away quite unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Born in Westwood, NJ, she was the daughter of Edward R. Harrison, Jr. and Rhonda Y. (Allen) Harrison, with whom she resided.
Ashlee’ graduated from Solanco High School with the Class of 2012, and later from York Technical Institute, Lancaster Campus. She formerly worked for MRO Corp. at Lancaster General Hospital for many years in the Medical Records Release of Information Department, Bath and Body Works and Ann Taylor Factory, and Aeropostale. With her infectious smile and love for people Ashlee’ was awarded many accolades for excellent customer service at MRO. Ashlee’ house sat and watched Phin, Max and Bam Bam. She loved fashion, travelling, music, sports, cooking, creating art, and just generally lived her life to the fullest.
Along with her parents, Ashlee’ will be sadly missed by her brother, James Brown of New Jersey, and her sister, Tracee Harrison of Willow Street, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews, Jayden, Jordan and Jasmine, and Aaliyah and Dimitrius. Although she didn’t have any children of her own, Ashlee impacted a host of friends and relatives including Elijah, Donte’, Kiah, Jordy, her goddaughter Ava and her siblings Mia, Amare’ and Royce. Also surviving are her grandparents, Janice Harrison, and Clifton and Cheryl Green, along with aunts, uncles and many, many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Edward Harrison, Sr. and grandmother, Diane C. Roach.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial service which will begin at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543, where a viewing will take place beginning at 4:00 PM until the time of the service. Flowers will be received, or contributions in Ashlee’s memory may be made to Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, 601 South Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit:
