Arwyn "Wyn" Potter, 66, of Manheim, passed away at his residence on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
He was the husband of Karen S. Heilman Potter with whom he shared 42 years of marriage this past June 25th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arwyn and Margaret Evans Potter.
A collector of many types of antiques, Wyn and his family operated General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown for 27 years. He was also a talented carpenter by trade, working independently for Charles Chips in that capacity, and later employed by the company for many years as a project manager. Following his retirement, he worked part-time in a job that he truly loved: the Parks and Recreation Dept. for Manheim Borough.
He loved fishing, collecting antiques of almost every variety, and took great pride in the landscaping and care of his yard.
In addition to his wife, Karen, Wyn is survived by his children: Christopher A. married to Jaclyn Potter of Lancaster, and Kelly L. married to Jason Zimpfer of Pennsburg, PA; his beloved 7 grandchildren: Caiden, John, Declan, Norah, Meredith, Evan, and Caroline, his sister, Bettie Lou married to William Hull of Leola, and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by Wyn's family on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:30-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Masonic Homes Home Health and Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send a condolence to his family, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »