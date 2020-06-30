Arvid M. "Marty" Scherpf, Jr., 63, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Lititz, PA and Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Bradenton.
Born in Lancaster, he was the beloved son of Arvid M, Sr. and Donna R. Russell Scherpf of Lititz.
Marty was an accomplished sailor who enjoyed both cruising and racing sailboats and has quite a few trophies to attest to this. On his 19th birthday, he boarded the 46ft Rhodes Ketch, the Gouden Draak, as crew and sailed halfway around the world. He also crewed on the C&C, Full Cry, during the Governor's Cup race on the Chesapeake Bay and won the cup, just to name a few. He and his brothers raced a J/24 called Tac Rag and 470's, and as a married man owned a 24ft Mirage called Hokey Pokey.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters: Jessica Galbraith of Bradenton, FL and Emily Goodyear of Riverview, FL; his 4 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren; his 2 brothers, David J. of Havre De Grace, MD and Michael R. of York, and his sister, Kim Jordan of Wilmington, NC.
There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Marty's life on Thursday July 2, 2020 at 10:30AM at the Coleman Memorial Chapel, 1980 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Brickerville.
To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
