Born August 16, 1923 in Reading Gardens, Reading, PA. He was the son of Arthur Raymond Youse Sr. and Catherine Irene (Reid) Youse. He was the husband of Emily H. (Malsnee) Youse.
While attending High School he worked part time at the Temple Diner as a waiter and other misc. duties. He was on the swimming and tennis teams.
In Oct. 1942 he enlisted in the Army rather than wait to be drafted.Radio school prepared him to be a radio operator and maintenance man in the Air Force, and was located in India during World War 2. Three years later after the war was over he returned to New York and was discharged.
While working at Automotive Service he met Emily and got married on June 6,1947. He said many, many times that it was by far the smartest thing he ever did.
Later he was employed by The Bell Telephone Co. of PA, and had various jobs. Switchman in Reading, Staff Asst. in Harrisburg, school teacher in the Plant School, supervised the installation of the Enola switching office when it changed from a manual switchboard office to an electronic switching office, and on Jan. 1, 1960 as Central Office Manager in the Allentown -Bethlehem - Easton Area, where he controlled nine Telephone Switchers and supervised about 40 to 50 workmen.
In 1969 he supervised the first Electronic Switching System in the Central Area of PA when several switching units in the Bethlehem Office were converted to the new Electronic Switching System and the nationwide telephone network for
Bethlehem Steel Co. was installed. In Bethlehem he was President for two years of The America Business Club. Member of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Chamber of Commerce, and member of IWSA a veterans organization in Allentown. Executive in a local Boy Scout Group and was Past Master of H STANLEY GOODWIN MASONIC LODGE # 648.
Surviving are wife Emily Youse, son Alan (Sandra) Youse, and daughter Eileen (Jim Trudeau) Brail.
Per personal request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.