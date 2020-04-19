Arthur William Bushong III, 73, of Hallandale Beach Florida formerly of Lititz passed away on April 9th at Aventura Hospital from a brief illness. Bill was the son of the late Arthur William, Jr. and Nancy (Steffy) Bushong Good Hess. He was the loving husband of Carol Ann (Shreiner) Bushong with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Bill, also known as "Bush" was born on November 19, 1946 and attended Warwick High School. He became an Insurance Broker in his father's business, Multiple Brokers for 25 years selling Auto and Homeowners Insurance. After retiring from Insurance he was a Shift Manager at Burger King in Lititz for 10 years.
He played basketball in high school for Warwick who won the Lancaster County Championship in the 1963/1964 season and went 19-0 in league play. He coached baseball from Little League up to the High School level for 15 years. He was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks and Ohio State football. He was a season ticket holder to the Baltimore Colts for many years and part owner of several Thoroughbred horses. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events (Ice Hockey, Football, Baseball, Basketball and Volleyball) and keeping their stats for each game. Bill enjoyed live rock music as well as spinning his favorite albums and cd's in his family room.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother is a son, Keith (Kathy) Lancaster and three grandchildren, Kyle (Companion Casey Shover) Mechanicsburg, Kevin (Companion August Mason) Hanover, and Katie at home. In addition he had one brother, James (Sally) Columbia and two sisters, Patricia Darras (Bill) Leola, and Barbara Bushong (Bill Farrell) of Los Alamos, New Mexico and many nieces and nephews.
Bill will be remembered and greatly missed by his family, friends and his cat Cashmere.
Arrangements have been made by Guiding Light Crematorium in West Park Florida.
A living tribute »