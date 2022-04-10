Arthur W. Knight, 84, of Conestoga, passed away on April 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Manor Township, he was the son of Clara (Fisher) and William J. Knight. He was the devoted husband of Patricia (Neyer) with whom he shared 65 glorious years of marriage.
Arthur graduated Penn Manor High School in 1955 and went on to work for Safe Harbor Water Power as a Hydroelectric Operator, where he retired in 1996. Arthur was also a farmer at heart and was proud of the land he tended.
Of the Christian Faith, Arthur enjoyed many outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. He loved to travel with his wife and had the opportunity to spend a month in China and cruised to Alaska and Hawaii, among other adventures. As a farmer, tractors were his passion, especially John Deere and Farmall tractors. Arthur was also proud to have served as a volunteer for the Highville Fire Co. (now part of Blue Rock Fire Rescue) in the 1980's.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he is survived by four children: Joseph A. Knight, Sr., of Washington Boro; Deborah Knight Willwerth, wife of J. Douglas, of Lancaster; Karen K. Knight Houston, wife of O. William, of Conestoga; and Elaine Marie Knight Graybill, wife of Herbert H., of New Providence. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; 11 nieces and nephews; and one brother, Stanley Knight, husband of Victoria, of Washington Boro. Arthur was preceded in death by a son, Clair W. Knight and siblings: Claribell Miller, Victor Knight, and Hazel Fryberger.
Funeral Services for Arthur will be held at 11AM, Tuesday, April 12, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 10AM to 11AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Rock Fire Rescue (bluerockfire.com) or PA Farm Link (pafarmlink.org/donate/). To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com