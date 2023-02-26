Arthur W. Hawthorne, Jr., of Smoketown, passed away on February 21, 2023. He was married to Grace L. (Price) Hawthorne for 66 years until her passing in 2016. He was employed by Schmitt Aluminum Foundry, and in his retirement years enjoyed a small lawn mowing business.
Art was an avid bowler and participated in numerous leagues and tournaments over the years. Art and Grace played Pinochle every Friday and Saturday night for over 50 years and went on numerous trips together.
Art enjoyed spending time with his family, especially eating at local restaurants and enjoying a cold "brew." Some of his best times were spent at his son's cabin in Potter County.
Arthur is survived by his children, Deborah Negley (James), William Hawthorne (Diane), and Brian Hawthorne, with whom he resided; his granddaughter Jennifer Geist, (Andrew); and great-grandsons, Ryan Geist and Nathan Geist.
A very special thank you to the "Purple Team" of Hospice & Community Care. We cannot thank them enough for the exemplary care they gave him in his final days.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. SnyderFuneralHome.com