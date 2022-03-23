Arthur Stahl Martin, 84, of Port Trevorton entered into rest at 2:09 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence. Born on May 30, 1937 in West Earl Twp, Lancaster County, a son of the late Phares W. Martin and Margie Amelia (Stahl) Martin. On January 7, 1961, he married the former Vera S. Auker, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2019.
Arthur was a farmer in Snyder County PA.
He was a member of Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder County Conference.
Surviving eight children Carolyn and Ezra Brubaker of Missouri, Daryl and Mary Ann Martin, Homer City, PA, Keith and Annie Martin of Port Trevorton, Teresa and David Martin of Mount Pleasant Mills, Sharon and John R. Martin of Selinsgrove, Edward Martin of Liverpool, Richard and Christina Martin of New York, Anthony Martin of Port Trevorton, 50 grandchildren, 56 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters and spouses, Arlene Martin of Ephrata, Rachel and David Smoker of New Holland, Mae Martin of Mount Pleasant Mills, one brother and spouse, Ernest and Edna Martin of Ephrata, brothers and sisters-in-law, James Auker, Alvin and Mabel Auker, Arlene and Roy Horst, Florence and Lloyd Martin, Mabel Zimmerman, Nora and Roy Brubaker, John and Nancy Auker.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Calvin Martin, Alan Martin, four siblings and their spouses, Erma and Issac Martin, Nevin and Mary Martin, Roy and Eva Martin, Lester and Gladys Martin, brothers and sisters-in-laws, Arthur and Edna Auker, Ruth Auker, Caleb Zimmerman.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the home of Stephen and Lucille Martin, 464 Hill Top Road, Port Trevorton. Family services will be at 8:30 AM on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the family's residence, 534 Hill Top Road, Port Trevorton. Further services will be at 9:00 AM Saturday at Riverview Old Order Mennonite Church, Snyder, County Conference, Oriental Road and Old Trail Road, Liverpool with the local church ministry officiating.
Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals Cremations Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
