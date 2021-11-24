Arthur Shank, Jr. 86, of Manheim, died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Though we did not have time to brace ourselves for his passing, we undoubtedly will always carry his love in our hearts, remember his support and guidance, benefit from the wisdom he taught us, and will cherish our wonderful memories. His guiding hand on our shoulders will remain with us forever.
Art was married to Carole F. Shank, who passed away in 2020, for more than 64 years. He was the son of the late Arthur and Doris Dissinger Shank. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marion Shank Zidik.
Art was very proud of his family and they admired him. He is survived by a son, Neil A. Shank of Manheim. A daughter, Melissa married to Jeffrey Bankert of Manheim. In addition, Art had 3 grandsons: Brandon married to Kim Shank of Harrisburg: Ryan married to Kathleen Bankert of Towson, MD, and Matthew Bankert of Middletown, NY. He had three great-grandsons: Carter Shank and Owen and Cole Bankert.
Art spent his working years at Raymark Industries, devoting 41 years of service to the company. He subsequently worked at Manheim Auto Auction, until his second retirement. Art proudly served our country in the U.S. Army prior to beginning his career. He was a member of the Manheim Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years. Art attended St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Manheim.
Art’s lifelong Manheim residency made him a true Baron. He believed in the quality of a Manheim Central education and was an avid fan of all the high school’s sports teams - especially football. He loved his homestead of 55 years on Laurel Street and pridefully took care of his immaculate yard, even into his later years. Art enjoyed being a part of and participating in Manheim Community organizations, including several years spent volunteering on the Borough’s Parks, Pool, and Recreation Committee. Art, within the past few months, chose to move to Manheim’s Pleasant View Retirement Community, where he was looking forward to catching up with long-time hometown friends and acquaintances.
All are invited to attend Art’s memorial service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM (Noon). Casual dress is encouraged. There will be a brief period of visitation with the family following the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art’s memory to the Manheim Historical Society, P. O. Box 396, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.