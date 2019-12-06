Arthur S. Mohn, Jr., 94, formerly of Reamstown, PA and currently a resident of United Zion Retirement Community in Lititz, PA, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at UPMC Hospital in Lititz.
He was the loving husband of the late Ada E. (Gehr) Mohn who passed away June 5, 2018 and son of the late Arthur S. Mohn, Sr. and Mabel Eichelburger Mohn.
Arthur was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II from 1943-46. He was a member of Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, Denver, PA and had worked for the former Miller-Hess Shoe Co. in Akron, PA and Dorma Door Controls of Reamstown, PA.
Arthur and his wife Ada were world travelers and would also travel to see Country and Western, Bluegrass, and Gospel music performances. Arthur loved Country Music and was a fan of Johnny Cash.
As a sports fan, Arthur loved the Philadelphia Phillies and 76ers and was a season tickets holder for the Reading Fightin' Phils. He was also a fan of the Miami Dolphins.
Arthur was a Life Member of the Reinholds VFW and a member of the Ephrata American Legion, the Navy LST Association, and a Plank Owner of the USS LST 654 that was launched and commissioned during World War II.
Arthur is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ann, wife of Robert DeHaven of Stevens. Also, surviving are two grandsons Kyle and Kole DeHaven, of Stevens, PA, one brother, Harold Mohn, husband of Dorothy, of Ephrata, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Arthur was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Mohn.
Funeral services at Muddy Creek Lutheran Church, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA, will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry will officiate. Friends may gather at the church to visit from 1-2 PM
Interment with Military Honors will follow at Salem Union Cemetery, Reamstown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz, PA.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
