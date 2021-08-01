Arthur R. Hulme, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Art is the husband of Arline A. Griffin Hulme with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William J. and Marie Clara Lynch Hulme.
Arthur earned an undergraduate degree in Health and Physical Education from West Chester University where he excelled as an athlete on the football and track teams. His studies were interrupted by WW II serving our country as a 2nd and then 1st Lt. in the Pacific Theater. He received several accolades from his company commander. Upon his return, he completed his undergraduate work at West Chester and earned a Master's degree from Temple University. Art also continued his military career in the Army Reserves and Army National Guard for 30 years, retiring in 1984 as a Major.
Arthur was a health and physical education professor at Millersville University from 1953 until his retirement in 1984. Initially, he coached football and track and field but in 1958 Art gave up football to start Millersville's first cross country program. He was the Head Coach of Track and Field and Cross Country until 1968 when he became Chairman of the Health and Physical Education Department. Upon his retirement in 1984, Art and Arline traveled the world extensively and enjoyed winters in St. Petersburg Beach, FL.
In addition to his wife, Arline, Arthur is survived by his sons: Robert G. Hulme of Cherry Hill, NJ and William J. married to Amy E. Hulme of Wyomissing, PA; his daughter-in-law Susan J. Hulme of Mt. Laurel, NJ, his niece and nephew Janet Fishman and James Hulme, his 5 grandchildren Emily, Andrew, Michael, Lindsay and Meghan, and by his 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, William J. Hulme and William's wife, Janet (Loeb) Hulme.
There will be a private service at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com