Arthur Matz, 50, of Myerstown, passed away along with his wife, Jody Lynn (Martin) Matz on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in Ontario, Canada on January 11, 1971, he was a son of the late Willi H. and Kaethi (Hildebrandt) Matz.
A graduate of W J Mouat Secondary School, Abbotsford, BC, Arthur received his Bachelor of Religious Education and diploma of Christian Studies at Okanagan Bible College, Kelowna, BC. Arthur was a member of Mt. Aetna Bible Church.
He enjoyed building, camping, kayaking, hiking, rock climbing, skiing, mentoring for men in prisons and youth, as well as recently hunting. He enjoyed helping at Cafe in Lebanon. He was employed at Ridgidply Rafters, and previously served as a Chaplain with Jubilee Ministries.
Arthur is survived by a daughter, Carleigh Joy Matz and two sons Travis Jeffrey Matz and Logan James Matz all of Myerstown; a brother, Erwin Matz husband of Jen of Canada. There are also several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 P.M. and again from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Mt. Aetna Bible Church, 11 N. Chestnut Street, Mt. Aetna, PA 19544. A celebration of both the lives of Art and Jody will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in New Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a trust being established for the children. Grose Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. GroseFH.com