Arthur M. Martin, 82, formerly of Denver, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021, at Brandywine Hospital-Tower Health.
Born in Ephrata Township, Arthur was the first-born child of the late Henry S. Martin and the late Mary (Martin) Martin Eby. He is survived by two brothers, L. Eugene (Anna Wenger) Martin of Denver, Harlan (Kathryn Enfield) Martin of Ephrata; three sisters, Edith Weaver of Bowmansville, Ella Mae Martin of Ephrata, Susan (Patrick) Malin of Fairmount, GA; two brothers-in-law, Titus (Pearl Lapp, Kreider) Kurtz of Elverson, Leon Fox of Denver and sister-in-law, Gwyn Martin of Mifflintown.
In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by two sisters, Esther Kurtz, Laura Fox; a brother, Melvin Martin and two brothers-in-law, Ezra Weaver and David Martin.
Prior to his retirement, Art was most recently employed for 25 years by his brother, Eugene, at Martin's Sawing Service. He enjoyed woodworking, visiting with family and friends, riding bike trails, and going out to eat. He attended Reamstown Church of God.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be private at the Springville Mennonite Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
