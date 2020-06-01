Arthur M. Levine, a resident of Woodcrest Villa, passed away peacefully at the Mennonite Home on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the age of 94. Born in the Bronx, NY on March 10, 1926, he was the son of the late Samuel and Martha (Tetelman) Levine. He was raised on Long Island, NY and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1943.
He enrolled in Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY and, after a two-year stint in the U.S. Navy, received a Bachelor's Degree in electrical engineering in 1949. He then worked for the Navy and was stationed in Point Barrow, AK for three months during the winter of 1949-50, where the sun never rose and the temperature never got above 20 degrees.
He returned to New York and began working for Airborne Instruments Laboratory in 1951, where he remained until his retirement in 1990. On June 20, 1954, he married the former Arlene Swenken. They had two children, Alan and Audrey, and eventually settled in Plainview, NY.
In order to keep up with the ever-changing technology, Arthur went back to school, earning a Master's Degree in computer science from Stony Brook University in 1980, at the age of 54.
After Arlene's untimely passing in 1987, Arthur met Evelyn Kern and they enjoyed going to the opera and ballet, and traveling to see family; they remained close companions until Evelyn's passing in 2014. At that time, Arthur moved to Lancaster to be near his son and settled in at Woodcrest Villa, where he made many new friends.
Arthur is survived by his son Alan, of Lancaster, daughter Audrey Schwartz and her husband Richard, two grandchildren, Allison and Benjamin Schwartz, of the Bronx, three nieces and two nephews. He is also fondly remembered by Evelyn's large family, who considered him as "one of their own." He was predeceased by his brother Edgar.
A private funeral will be held on Friday, June 5 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home on Lititz Pike, with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date when coronavirus restrictions are relaxed. Contributions in Arthur's memory can be made to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or the American Heart Association (Lancaster Chapt.) 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
