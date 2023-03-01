Arthur Lee Breneman, son of the late Reverend John A. Breneman and Helen Kreider Breneman, died early Sunday morning on February 26, 2023, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy High Breneman, daughters Kathy Funk and Kerry Breneman and son Kurt Breneman, also eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is survived by a brother C. Edwin Breneman. He was preceded in death by his brother J. Roy Breneman, sister Doris Bauman and son-in-law Phillip Funk.
He was a dairy farmer for decades in Willow Street. He was very active in his community and church. Loved as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on March 4, 2023 at 11:00 at Willow Street Mennonite Church, 399 E. Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. In lieu of flowers you may make a contribution to Hope City Church 921 Nissley Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
