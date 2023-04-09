Arthur James Holder, M.D., 92, of Lititz, passed away on April 4, 2023. Born in McDonald, PA, he was the son of the late Louis D. and Emma R. Holder.
He attended McDonald High School graduating in 1948. He attended W&J College in Washington, PA for three years and then was accepted to Temple University School of Medicine. He returned to W&J to complete his B.A. degree in 1952, graduating Summa Cum Laude, and Phi Beta Kappa. He graduated from Temple in 1955 with a Doctorate of Medicine degree. He elected to accept a USAR Commission at the rank of 1st Lt. to complete his internship and complete his service obligation for an earlier deferment. He was assigned to the Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, CO, where after 16 months, he was transferred to the 42nd field hospital in Verdun, France where he served as ENT consultant. In 1958 he was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain and returned to Lititz where he joined the practice of Doctors Hess and Swan, later to be known as Lititz Family Practice. After 40 years of emersion in healing arts, he retired.
In the little free time he had, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, yardwork, woodworking, and suffered golf with family and friends.
He met his wife, Jean Anne (Merrion) in Philadelphia when he was a medical student, and she was a nursing student. They married in 1954 and celebrated over 68 years of marriage. Together they had two children, William M. Holder and Ardyth J. Edgerton (Craig). He also is survived by 5 grandchildren: Laura Jean Faber, Kathryn and Christin Holder, Andrew and Tyler Edgerton. He was predeceased by his siblings Louis V., Wallace M., Verne R., and Vera M. Holder.
Guests are invited to celebrate Dr. Holder's life on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Visitation time will begin at 9 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org, or to The ALS Association, als.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com