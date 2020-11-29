Arthur I. Strickler, 85, of Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Newmanstown to the late Harvey W. and Mary M. (Maderness) Strickler and was the husband of the late Rhoda M. (Albert) Strickler who passed away in 2014.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and Newmanstown Athletic Association.
Arthur worked for Wilbur Chocolate for 40 years and for Sherman-Walton Contractors for 38 years. He was an avid puzzler, Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Sullivan County with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their activities.
Arthur is survived by five children, Kenneth, husband of Lori (Cunningham) Strickler of Leola, Donna, wife of Neal Snyder of Lititz, Sandy Muckle of Brownstown, Karen Greenly, companion of Kim Hill of Lancaster, Susan, wife of Dean Snavely of Lititz; eleven grandchildren, Ashley, wife of Aaron Lance, Richard and Bret Muckle, Kara and Bradley Strickler, Jessica, wife of Joe Papandrea, Jaclyn, Jennifer and Julia Greenly, Cole and Carter Snavely; three great-grandchildren, Kyleigh, Ryan and Mason Muckle, and a brother, Roland Strickler of Akron.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Robert, William, Mark, Jay, George, Paul, James and Katie.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM at the Hope United Methodist Church, 3474 Rothsville Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 2 PM with Pastor Scott Dorn officiating. Interment will take place in the Millport Mennonite Cemetery.
COVID regulations will be followed. Due to limited space in the church a live stream of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/HopeUMCEphrata/ or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tSSisueAkM
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arthur's memory may be made to West Earl Fire Company, P. O. Box 969, Brownstown, PA 17508.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.