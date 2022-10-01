Arthur F. "Sonny" Boyd, Jr., age 83 of Peach Bottom, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at his home. He was the husband of Lynn Dickens Boyd with whom he celebrated 37 years of marriage on August 24th. Born in Yorklyn, DE, he was the son of the late Arthur F. Sr. and Laura Rigler Boyd. He was a professional truck driver for 33 years at A. Duie Pyle with a 32 year safety driving record. And he had numerous 1st place wins in the Truck Rodeo that he was proud of. Sonny was a member of the West Grove Hunt Club for 60+ Years. He was an avid hunter and loved spending his time in the mountains in Sweet Valley, PA in Luzerne Co. He also dearly loved his two dogs Benji and Bear.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Arthur F. "Skip" Boyd III of Gap, Darlene E. "Dee" Selk of Longneck, DE, Karen L. Wilkinson of North East, MD, William J. "Bill" Boyd, of Middle River, MD and Christine M. "Chrissy" Walker, of Essex, MD, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and a sister: Patricia Boyd of Columbia, TN. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Kauffman.
A funeral service will take place at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Jim Roland will be officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sonny's honor to the American Heart Association, heart.org or to the Humane League, in Lancaster Co. support.humanepa.org. reynoldsandshivery.com