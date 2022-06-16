Arthur E. Woods, 86, of Fannettsburg, PA, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 15, 2022. He was born May 25,1936 to the late Thomas John and Flora Catherine (Corcelius) Woods.
He moved to Mount Joy, PA in 1962 with his wife of 64 years Shirley (Lynch) Woods, and worked at Franklin & Marshall College until he retired in 1999. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his daughters Cathy Bishop and Penny Flannery, wife of Thomas Flannery, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Arthur was preceded in death by his five brothers, and one sister.
Viewing at Agett-Lakjer Funeral Home, 16715 Path Valley Road, Spring Run, Friday, June 17, 2022, between 5 and 7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service Saturday, June 18, at 11 AM in Lower Path Valley Cemetery, Fannettsburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Lower Path Valley Presbyterian Church, POB 406 Fannettsburg, PA 17221.