Arthur E. Passino, Jr.

Arthur E. "Art" Passino, Jr., 56, of Manheim, PA passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur Sr. and Priscilla Phillips Passino. He was the loving husband of Virginia Osgood.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Becky Osgood and five siblings: Priscilla Klinger, Robert Passino, Joseph Passino, Tricia Jacques and Margaret Phillips. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Jessie Passino.
Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.Buchfuneral.com
A living tribute »