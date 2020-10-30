Arthur D. Wenger, 92, of Lititz went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Landis Homes. Born in Leola, he was the son of the late Noah and Elma Denlinger Wenger. He was the loving husband of the late Mary Kathryn Heller Wenger who died in 2019. Arthur retired as owner and operator of his dairy farm in Rapho Township. Following his work on the farm, he was a tour guide for the Mennonite Information Center. He was an active and faithful member of Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim where he served as an Elder, Trustee, Sunday school teacher and was active on the church cemetery board. His interests included hunting, gardening and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are five children: Nelson husband of Alma Becker Wenger of Manheim, Joyce Wenger, Larry husband of Eileen Diffenderfer Wenger, Delmar husband of Rita Lentz Wenger all of Lancaster and Rosie wife of Dwight Rohrer of Manheim; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-four great-grandchildren and three brothers: Lloyd Wenger of Leola, Earl Wenger of Ephrata and Roy Wenger of Leola. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Duane Wenger and four siblings: Mervin Wenger, Miriam Heisey, Elvin Wenger, and Luke Wenger.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Arthur's memory to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com