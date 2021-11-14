Arthur D. Remp, Sr., 94, of Lititz, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 2:43 pm at Maple Farm, Akron. He was the husband of Arlene M. (Mease) Remp and was preceded in death by his first wife Belvia B. (Campbell) Remp, July 7, 1999. Born in Muddy Creek, Lancaster County, Mr. Remp was the son of the late Edwin and Mary (Winkleman) Remp. He was also preceded in death by his step mother Laura (Hetrich) Remp.
Mr. Remp was a member of Worship Center in Lancaster and served in the United States Army during World War II. He was employed as a truck driver for the following companies, Branch Motors (1947-1958), Akers Motorlines for 18 years, Preston Trucking in Douglassville and JC Ehrlich warehouse in Sinking Spring retiring in 2003. Mr. Remp was a member of Teamster’s Local Union 429 for 40 years and was a life member of Adamstown VFW and a member of American Legion in Wormleysburg, PA.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons; Arthur D. ”Danny” Remp, Jr. husband of Dianne L. Remp of Akron; Jeffery B. Remp, husband of Patricia D. Remp of Reading and was preceded in death by son, Brandon S. Remp, June 21, 2015. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his step children; Darlene Wentzel, wife of Karl Wentzel of Lititz; Dale Buckwalter, husband of Lynn Buckwalter of Lewes, Delaware; Dennis Buckwalter, husband of Carol Buckwalter of Lancaster and his sister, Betty Hornberger a resident at Berks Heim and his half-brother Terry Seidel. Mr. Remp was preceded in death by his siblings Lester, Raymond and Leroy Remp; Richard Miller; Pearl Hornberger; Bessie Eberly.
Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Reverend Linda Kozlowski will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends at Bean Funeral Home Thursday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Maple Farms, 604 Oak Street, Akron, PA 17501 in memory of Mr. Arthur D. Remp, Sr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com