Arthur C. Spangenberg, Jr, 78, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in his home on December 25, 2022. He was born on November 9, 1944 in Pen Argyl, PA. He was the son of the late Arthur and Edith (Rundle) Spangenberg and the husband of Alana Spangenberg, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage before her passing in 2016.
He graduated from Nazareth High School in 1962 and earned his BS in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University. Arty and Lana settled in Lancaster, where he was an electrical engineer for 34 years before retiring from Burle Industries in 2005.
Always there to lend a hand, Art jumped in to help those around him whenever he could. A born problem solver, he was able to fix anything thrown his way. He was quick witted with a sharp sense of humor. A master woodworker and an accomplished cook, he could always be counted on for a beautiful piece of furniture or a wonderful meal. Art was a devoted husband, father, brother, Pop Pop, neighbor and friend. He enjoyed watching movies and television shows and going for walks with his buddy Brax. Art will be fondly remembered in the hearts of all who knew him.
Surviving is a daughter Kristin A., wife of Daniel Brown of Putnam Valley, NY; a son, Scott A. of Media; a sister, Patricia K., wife of Frank Anderson of Mount Joy; 3 grandchildren: Graham, Lucy and Emma; and his beloved dog Braxton. He was predeceased by his sister Loretta R. Kern of Nazareth, PA.
A visitation and funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 411 N. George Ave., Millersville, PA. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite cemetery with immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to All 4 Paws Rescue, all4pawsrescue.com. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »