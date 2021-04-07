Arthur Becker, Jr., 78, of Lititz, died peacefully at UPMC Lititz, on Monday, April 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur Becker, Sr. Art was the husband of the late Lois B. Groff Becker who died in 1997; and the late Patricia Long Becker. A life-long farmer, he was owner and operator of his own farm in Elizabeth Township; recently he was employed at Green Hills Farm Discount Grocer, Lititz. He was a member of Frystown Conservative Baptist Brethren Church. He enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are three daughters: Mary L. Becker of Morgantown, Esther M. wife of Dwight Hess, Faith R. wife of Anthony Nissly all of Lititz, a son, Simon S. husband of Lucinda Becker of Lititz, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is a daughter, Rebecca Becker and a grandson, Toby Nissly.
Services will be held at the Graybill's Brethren Cemetery, 596 West Newport Road, Lititz, on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday evening from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
Browse »