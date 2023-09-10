Arthur B. Ramsay, Jr., 81, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away on August 23, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Arthur B and Mildred (Phillips) Ramsay.
Art graduated from Kingston High School and Penn State University. He married Barbara Jervis, the love of his life, on June 26, 1965, celebrating 58 years of marriage this June. After serving in the Army National Guard, he worked for 30 years for Armstrong World Industries as a systems analyst.
Art loved traveling with Barb all over the United States and abroad, especially Avalon and Ocean Pointe. He enjoyed Penn State football, gardening, walking and attending the many sports and musical events of his grandchildren. Art spent many hours volunteering at First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, on trustees, usher crew, Food Bank, Wesley Singers, New Orleans Mission trips and many other capacities. At Grace Community Church, Willow Street, Art served on the Monday Cleaning Crew and was active in the Cancer Support Group. He volunteered for the Lancaster County Food Hub and served for 24 years as a volunteer in the Lancaster General Hospital Skylight Waiting Room.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his two daughters, Kristen (wife of Matt) Greenwood and Karen (wife of Eric) Bender, both of Lancaster, PA, and four grandchildren, David (husband of Taylor), Steven (fiancé of Maria), Zachary (fiancé of Taylor) and Emma.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Art's life at Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584, on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM. Friends may greet the family informally following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Willow St. Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Art's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/donate.html or to Grace Community Church "Missions Fund" at the address shown above.
The family would like to thank his Hospice and Community Care Home team and the team from 8 Lime at Lancaster General Hospital, who took such good care of Art, giving him the gift of more time with his family.
