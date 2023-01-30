Arthur B. "Art" Wenger, 91, of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Elmer and Fannie Bricker Wenger. He was the loving husband of Ruth M. Kilmer Wenger for 12 years, and the late Ruth R. Shenk Wenger who passed away in 2007. He was the owner and operator of Wenger's Butcher Shop, Manheim and the former Wenger's Food Market, Mount Joy. Art was a member of Faith Bible Church, Rheems, and the former Mastersonville Brethren In Christ Church, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee. He enjoyed hunting, farming, and playing softball.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Ruth, is a daughter, Patty L. wife of James D. Fry of Ramey, a son, Kevin L. husband of Kay Burkholder Wenger of Manheim; five grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ezra and Henry Wenger and a sister, Anna Hess.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Art's Funeral service at Faith Bible Church, 2075 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Mastersonville Brethren In Christ Cemetery, Manheim. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Art's memory to Servant's Heart Camp, 422 Servants Heart Drive, Ramey, PA 16671. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com