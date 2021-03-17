Arthur "Art" Old, aged 84 of Fredericksburg, Virginia passed away at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Tuesday, March 09, 2021. He is survived by his wife Martha Layman Old, his son James W. Old and his wife Elizabeth S. Old, his stepdaughter Kelly L. Layman and her husband John D. Rehrer, his stepson Bryan C. Layman and his wife Elaine M. Layman, and 6 loving grandchildren. He was formerly married to Eleanor Markham Old, who passed away in 2003. Upon his engagement and marriage to Martha, he moved from Lancaster, PA to Fredericksburg, VA.
Art was a longtime Norfolk, VA native who graduated from Maury HS. He attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute, graduating in 1958 with a Geology degree and commissioned in the Army as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. Post active duty, he taught general science at Maury HS for 2 years before returning to VPI to graduate again in 1964 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Art accepted a position with Armstrong World Industries where he worked for 29 years, retiring at the Lancaster, PA headquarters in 1993 as a Senior Systems Analyst in Business Information Services Department.
Following his retirement from Armstrong, Art served for 16 years as a substitute instructor at Lancaster (PA) County Career and Technology Center. He was a 6-year member of the Troop 99 Committee, Boy Scouts of America. An avid pilot, Art obtained his Private Pilot License in 1972, then his Commercial Pilot license with instruments rating and became a Certificated Flight Instructor Airplane and Instruments 1977. He was a 40-year member of the National Association of Flight Instructors and a 30-year member of the Acorn Mutual Flying Club, Lancaster, PA.
He was a member of the Society of the Cincinnati of the State of Virginia, The Sons of the American Revolution – Continental Congress Chapter, York, PA, and the Colonel Fielding Lewis Chapter – Fred-ericksburg, VA. He was a member of the Lancaster County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the Revolution and a member of the Board of Trustees of Historic Rock Ford Plantation Foundation. In Fredericksburg, VA he was a member of the Col. Fielding Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Rappahannock Valley Civil War Roundtable.
A lifetime Episco-palian, Art was a member of St. Brides Episcopal Church, Norfolk through college; All Saints Episcopal Church, Fulton, NY; St Thomas Episcopal Church, Lancaster, PA; and Trinity Episcopal Church, Fredericksburg, VA.
A viewing will be held at the H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM where his family will be in attendance to greet any guests wishing to pay respects. Due to COVID restrictions, the burial in Magnolia Cemetery in Norfolk, VA will be private.
Memorial donations are requested in lieu of flowers to the Virginia Commonwealth University Health Pauley Heart Center in Art's name. Web address is: www.support.vcu.edu/give/Pauley or by mail to VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.